Israeli airstrikes martyrs two civilians in Nabatieh, Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli airstrikes on Thursday led to the martyrdom of two people and injuries to two others in southern Lebanon, violating the ceasefire agreement that has been in place since late November 2024.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency, the Israeli military targeted a vehicle with a guided missile in the Toul–Kfour area of Nabatieh, southern Lebanon. The strike caused the vehicle to ignite.

In a separate incident, Israeli forces allegedly demolished a building at dawn in the eastern neighborhood of Houla, also in southern Lebanon, the agency reported without further details.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health confirmed that the initial toll from the Israeli strikes in Nabatieh stands at two martyrs and two wounded.

The Israeli army claimed the strikes targeted “Hezbollah-affiliated sites.”

On October 8, 2023, Israel began military operations against Lebanon, which escalated into full-scale war by September 23, 2024. The conflict has resulted in over 4,000 martyrs and approximately 17,000 injuries.

A ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel was reached on November 27, 2024. However, Israeli forces have reportedly violated the truce more than 3,000 times, causing at least 239 martyrs and 551 injuries, according to official records.

Despite the agreement, Israel continues to occupy five hills in southern Lebanon that it seized during the conflict, in addition to other areas it has held for decades.

/129