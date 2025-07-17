Israeli newspaper admits Hamas remains operational despite war

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Israeli newspaper has acknowledged that Hamas remains operational after 21 months of Israel’s war on Gaza, disputing official claims of imminent victory as mere propaganda.

In his article for Yedioth Ahronoth, journalist Yoav Zitun accused authorities of feeding the public misleading narratives—similar to those circulated prior to the October 7 operation and after previous military campaigns in Gaza.

Referencing Israel’s recent deployment of four to five divisions to Gaza, Zitun clarified that the maneuver was far more modest, involving brigade-level units under divisional command rather than full-scale divisions.

He described the frequent alerts sent to settlers' phones, announcing military control over "60% or 75% of Gaza", as hollow declarations—comparable to past exaggerated claims about targeting "dozens of terror sites" which often proved insignificant.

Zitun emphasized that even if the war ends soon, Hamas will likely remain intact, with over 10,000 active fighters.

He cited an earlier statement from a Nahal Brigade commander, who warned that dismantling Hamas's infrastructure could take at least a decade of sustained warfare.

The article noted that Hamas developed a widespread network across Gaza over many years without Israeli disruption. Claims of total defeat, Zitun argued, are unfounded.

He concluded that Hamas, though suffering damage to its command capabilities, continues to function.

Zitun quoted a field commander who lamented the false promises being sold to the public—insisting there will not be a quick or decisive end to the war in Gaza.

Israel launched its current war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after Hamas fighters initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Storm in retaliation for decades of Israeli violence and oppression.

So far, the Israeli assault has killed at least 58,667 Palestinians—primarily women and children.

