Spiritual leader of Lebanon’s Druze 'Sheikh Sami Abi al-Muna' rejects Israeli claim to ‘protect’ Druze

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spiritual leader of Lebanon’s Druze community, Sheikh Sami Abi al-Muna, announced the group's rejection of Israel’s claim to “protect” the Druze minority, calling such assertions harmful to their identity and history.

Speaking in Beirut on Friday at a meeting of Druze officials, al-Muna criticized Israel’s repeated military assaults on Syria, particularly under the pretext of defending Druze populations within the country.

He described Tel Aviv’s requests as part of a larger regional strategy that threatens the authenticity and independence of minority communities.

Observers interpreted al-Muna’s remarks as a warning against Israeli efforts to exploit sectarian divisions to justify expansionist goals.

Turning to recent violence in southern Syria, al-Muna expressed concern over deadly clashes between Druze groups and Bedouin tribes, which have claimed hundreds of lives.

He warned that such sectarian violence could serve as a pretext for Israeli interference and destabilize the region further.

Israel has escalated its attacks on Syria since last year, citing the need to prevent spillover violence into occupied territories.

This week, the aggression intensified with Israeli airstrikes on several Syrian regions, including the capital Damascus, coinciding with the Druze-Bedouin conflict.

The timing has raised fears that Israel aims to worsen internal Syrian tensions under the guise of supporting the Druze minority.

Al-Muna urged all sides in Syria to embrace national dialogue to resolve intercommunal tensions peacefully.

Lebanese Druze leader Walid Joumblatt also spoke at the gathering, calling for an investigative body to document violations affecting both Druze and Bedouin communities.

Speaking to France's RFI radio a day earlier, Joumblatt warned that “Israel is using the Druze to tear Syria apart.”

He said Israel’s agenda to fracture Syria was reflected in the Druze-Bedouin clashes now unfolding.

/129