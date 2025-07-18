Dozens of Gazans massacred amid ongoing Israeli genocide

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation army continued, last night and on Friday, to carry out deadly attacks on different areas of the Gaza Strip, killing and injuring dozens of civilians.

According to local media sources, Israeli forces also continued today to detonate and bomb more homes and displace families in the Gaza Strip, further deepening the dire humanitarian crisis as the population grapples with worsening famine.

According to the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reporter in Gaza, Israeli attacks have continued across the Gaza Strip, including an Israeli drone attack that killed one civilian and injured two children in al-Mashahira area of Gaza City’s at-Tuffah neighborhood.

A citizen was also martyred when an Israeli drone opened fire at him in the north of Khan Yunis City, south of Gaza.

Five civilians were massacred by Israeli gunfire near the US-backed aid distribution point in at-Tina street in the southwest of Khan Yunis.

Six aid seekers were also shot dead near a US distribution point in ash-Shakoush area, northwest of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Another one was martyred near the distribution point in the Netzarim corridor, south of Gaza City.

The bodies of three martyrs were evacuated from Gaza City’s at-Tuffah neighborhood following Israeli attacks.

Five people were reportedly killed and others were injured in an Israeli strike in Jabalia an-Nazla area in northern Gaza.

The Israeli army also bombed a house belonging to the family of Abu Sahloul in Khan Yunis refugee camp, killing five people and injuring over 10 others.

Another Israeli attack on tents sheltering displaced families in al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis claimed the lives of five people, including three women and one child, and injured about 20 others.

In the Asdaa area of Khan Yunis, an Israeli quadcopter dropped a bomb on a group of children, killing one of them and injuring several others.

Casualties, including five martyrs, were reported following an Israeli strike in al-Karama area of northern Gaza.

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl was pronounced dead due to malnutrition in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

Other people were also martyred or injured in Israeli attacks on aid seekers near US-backed distribution points in southern and central Gaza.

The Israeli army also launched attacks on other areas of the Gaza Strip last night and today, killing and wounding more civilians, including children and women.

Meanwhile, several Gazans were pronounced dead after they succumbed to injuries they sustained in recent attacks.

#شاهد | أب يرتجف ويبكي طفله الذي فقده واستشهد برصاص الاحتلال عند محاولته الحصول على الطعام من المساعدات الأمريكية في غزة. pic.twitter.com/tOlDmjORFf — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) July 18, 2025