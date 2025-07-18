Israel seeks US help to relocate Gaza population abroad

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli regime has reportedly asked the United States to assist in implementing a controversial plan to relocate Gaza’s population to other countries.

According to a report published Friday by Axios, two sources claim Mossad chief David Barnea traveled to Washington this week to promote the plan.

Barnea reportedly met with U.S. regional envoy Steve Witkoff, where he said Tel Aviv hoped Washington would help persuade other countries to receive “hundreds of thousands” of Palestinians from Gaza.

The Israeli spy chief indicated that contacts have been made with Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Libya regarding potential resettlement.

Israel first occupied Gaza during the 1967 war but withdrew in 2005, after Hamas won control through a landslide legislative election.

Despite the withdrawal, Tel Aviv imposed a crippling siege on Gaza and waged multiple Western-backed military campaigns, each causing thousands of Palestinian casualties.

The most recent war began in October 2023 and has continued with Israel openly promoting plans for mass displacement of Gaza’s population.

In February, former U.S. President Donald Trump sparked outrage by claiming Washington’s intention to “own” Gaza.

The U.S. government has provided extensive military, political, and intelligence support to Israel throughout the war.

Israel’s offensive has also been framed as an attempt to “eliminate” Hamas entirely.

Despite intense military operations, Hamas has mounted strong resistance, including deadly ambushes in areas previously declared cleared by Israeli forces.

Israeli and allied officials have questioned the feasibility of eradicating Hamas, noting its decades-long resilience and public support across Gaza.

They emphasize that Hamas remains deeply rooted among Gaza’s population, which has supported the movement since its establishment in 1987.

/129