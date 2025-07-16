Iran stands firm on pinnacle of authority; global arrogance trapped in pressure and illusion

AhlulBayt News Agency: He emphasized that Iran today is not a threat—but a voice of independence and justice in a world weary of submission.

Mamusta Karimi referred to the so-called “snapback mechanism” in the JCPOA agreement, describing it as a tool for reimposing sanctions without a vote, placing Iran under severe economic pressure. He called the mechanism a clear example of institutionalized injustice in the international system, where even Russia and China cannot block its activation through veto power.



He warned that this threat is not limited to the United States alone. The combination of sanctions, military threats, and diplomatic isolation—embodied in the snapback mechanism—is a scenario of modern colonialism. If activated, Iran could be labeled as violating international commitments, allowing the UN to present it as a threat to global peace. In such a case, military aggression by the U.S. or Israel would not only go uncondemned but be politically justified, stripping Iran of diplomatic support.



Karimi also noted that the mechanism remains valid until October 18, 2025, and with only 48 days left to trigger it, Western powers appear to be rushing to intensify pressure.



Criticizing the International Atomic Energy Agency’s double standards, he said Director Rafael Grossi showed bias during his visit to Iran and later issued a misleading report. Karimi described the report as reflecting an arrogant worldview rather than a technical assessment.



He asserted that global arrogance—especially the United States—has historically pursued colonialism, plunder, and domination. Yet, the Iranian people, relying on faith, insight, and unity, have consistently resisted such schemes. This national solidarity has not only thwarted hostile plots but also presented a model of intelligent resistance and cultural strength to the world.



In closing, Mamusta Karimi emphasized Iran’s spiritual and national power, saying: “The Iranian people are faithful, patient, and committed. Guided by wise leadership, they stand firm against enemy conspiracies. We are a nation of peace, dialogue, and heroic flexibility—but we will never surrender to the irrational coercion of global powers.”



