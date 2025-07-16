Medical detachment in Green Belt provides health services to incoming Iraqi families

AhlulBayt News Agency: The medical detachment in the first southern green belt department of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine provides health services to incoming Iraqi families.

One of the nursing staff at the medical unit, Mr. Mohammed Mahdi Radi, said: "Under the direction of the General Secretariat of the Al-Abbas's (p) Shrine, the medical unit located in the Oasis of the Greatest Messenger (Allah's prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household) within the first southern green belt continues to provide health services to the families of Iraqi visitors."

He added that "the unit is responsible for providing first aid, which includes measuring blood pressure, blood sugar, and pulse, as well as supplying oxygen, in addition to handling emergency cases until they are transferred to nearby hospitals for necessary treatment, indicating that the number of cases handled in June exceeded 250 cases."

The Southern Green Belt project is considered a natural outlet, as it welcomes families from within and outside Karbala Governorate, providing a calm atmosphere and vast green spaces, along with comprehensive recreational and organizational services.



/129