Completion rate of structural framework for supplementary areas in courtyard of Umm al-Baneen reached 75% (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Engineering Projects Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine confirmed that the structural framework completion rate for the supplementary areas in the Umm al-Baneen (peace be upon her) courtyard project has reached 75%.

The engineer of the project, Hussein Muhammad Baqir, said: "The work on the construction of the basement and the courtyard of Umm al-Baneen (peace be upon her) is progressing at an accelerated pace, as the structural framework of the basement has been completed."

He added, "The structural framework for the supplementary areas within the project is currently being implemented, with a completion rate of 75%. Additionally, all construction work for the ground floor has been completed, and work is currently underway on the structural framework for the first floor of the additional area surrounding the courtyard."

He explained, "In parallel with the completed works, the brick partitioning of the rooms and halls is being carried out, which will be part of the supplementary spaces of the project," pointing out that "the works also include the implementation of external infrastructure and the service installations specific to the courtyard and the basement."

Baqir explained that "the teams working on the project have begun the structural framework and the iron sections for the main gate of the courtyard, which will be in the form of arches with an architectural style that aligns with the architectural identity of the projects of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine."



