Khan al-Ahmar residents face settler harassment near Occupied Al-Quds

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Sunday, a group of settlers from the “Hilltop Youth” movement vandalized tents belonging to residents of Khan al-Ahmar, a Bedouin community east of occupied Al-Quds, by writing racist slogans intended to intimidate and threaten their presence.

Eid Jahalin, spokesperson for Bedouin communities in the West Bank and head of Khan al-Ahmar, said residents were shocked by the hateful messages. He noted that this was just one of many ongoing attacks settlers have launched against the community.

Jahalin added that settlers have seized control of a nearby hill just 120 meters behind the community, effectively isolating it from neighboring Bedouin groups such as Ara’ara and Tabna of the Jahalin tribe.

He confirmed a pattern of aggression, including assaults on children and teachers, livestock theft, attacks on women, and beatings of shepherds that led to hospitalizations in AL-Khalil.

Settlers have also reportedly cut off the water supply to the village, which is home to 38 families totaling around 380 people.

Jahalin warned that if Khan al-Ahmar residents are forcibly displaced, it would result in the physical separation of the northern West Bank from the south, creating territorial continuity between settlements and sealing off the eastern entrance to Al-Quds.

He highlighted an alarming increase in settlement activity, noting that Khan al-Ahmar is now encircled by five settler outposts.

He further cautioned that the most severe threat is settlers targeting shepherds, prompting many to avoid pasturelands for fear of theft—as seen with Jahalin Arabs near Bethlehem.

