“Death to global arrogance” is a religious rationality, not political emotion

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojjatoleslam Abdolreza Pourzahabi declared that just as ancient tyrants like Pharaoh and Nimrod met their end, the divine promise of the downfall of global arrogance is drawing near. He likened the truth of the Ashura movement to today's resistance against the forces of global arrogance and their allies.

He noted that harsh trials reveal the authenticity of faith. In times of ease, many claim belief, but when hardship strikes, superficial religiosity fades. True faith, he emphasized, must be expressed through unwavering conduct, not just words.

Pourzahabi stated that the recent twelve-day war was not merely a battle against the Zionist regime, but a direct confrontation with global arrogance—especially the United States. He said their enmity stems from resistance to divine religion and the awakening of the Islamic Ummah.

He identified five primary traits of Islam’s enemies: hostility toward religion and its followers; hatred for humanity regardless of ethnicity or sect; readiness to commit oppression in all its forms; systematic attacks on life and property across the world; and full exploitation of international institutions such as NATO and regional allies to support crimes.

Pourzahabi referred to the martyrdom of over one thousand Iranians, including scientists, military commanders, doctors, aid workers, and civilians, emphasizing that saying “Death to the enemy” is not a political chant but a Qur’anic truth. As the Qur’an denounces oppressors, believers also reject instigators through the language of faith.

He stressed that Islam’s adversaries aim to entrench their power through humiliation and sanctions. Yet the message of Ashura remains: even in isolation, standing for truth leads to the triumph of righteousness.

In closing, Pourzahabi highlighted the historical record of America and the Zionist regime—citing their role in inciting wars, imposing sanctions, and enabling mass killings—and reiterated that resistance slogans are grounded in religious logic and spiritual opposition to injustice. He reaffirmed that the divine promise of global arrogance’s collapse is imminent.





/129