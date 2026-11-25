AhlulBayt News Agency: The first International Conference on Islamic Calligraphy and Illumination is being organized by the Astan (custodianship) of the holy shrine of Hazrat Abbas (AS) in Karbala, Iraq.

Ridwan al-Salami, head of the artistic committee of the conference, announced the completion of the artistic works and designs for the event as part of the ongoing preparations, Al-Kafeel reported.

These designs reflect the visual identity of the event, as well as its cultural and artistic significance.

The inaugural conference is scheduled to take place from November 25 to 27 at the holy shrine of Hazrat Abbas (AS).

Al-Salami stated that these efforts were carried out in accordance with the directives of Ahmed al-Safi, the custodian of the holy shrine. The Al-Kafeel Center for Islamic Calligraphy—affiliated with the Office of the Custodian—is organizing and overseeing the preparations for the event, emphasizing the importance of calligraphy as one of the most prominent visual arts representing Islamic cultural and civilizational identity.

Al-Salami added that the Al-Joud Design Center, which operates under the Department of Intellectual and Cultural Affairs, contributed to the development of the conference’s visual identity. They completed the artistic and promotional designs, ensuring they align with the nature and objectives of the conference while highlighting the beauty of Islamic calligraphy and illumination.

He noted that the Center for Thought and Creativity—affiliated with this department—oversaw the execution of various works and designs. It coordinated technical and promotional requirements with the Al-Kafeel Center for Advertising and Marketing, and ensured that all elements were completed in accordance with the approved visual identity, thereby guaranteeing a cohesive artistic output for the conference.

He added that this process also involved providing conference designs and artistic materials to the Media Department of the Astan, for use in the preparation and dissemination of informational and promotional content across the Astan’s media platforms. This contributed to raising awareness of the conference and its activities, while conveying its cultural message to the public.

He emphasized that these efforts are part of the ongoing collaboration and integration among the various centers and departments of the Astan.

The objective is to meet the technical and media requirements of the conference, presenting it in a manner befitting the significance of Islamic calligraphy and illumination, as well as their role in preserving cultural and civilizational identity, he said.

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