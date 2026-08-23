Book of poems by martyred Leader of Islamic Revolution published

AhlulBayt News Agency: A collection of poems by Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has been released by the Islamic Revolution Publications on the 40th day marking the farewell ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Titled From Amin’s Poetry Notebook, the volume features a selection of the martyred Leader’s poems, prefaced by an introduction by Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel, the head of the Academy of Persian Language and Literature.

According to the publisher’s public relations office, the collection combines the poems with calligraphy created by prominent Iranian visual artists.

The artworks were produced during a one-day workshop hosted and directed by Masoud Nejabati, the artistic director of the Islamic Revolution Publications, during the days of national mourning and farewell ceremonies.

The book includes works by several noted Iranian artists, including Hamid Ghorbanpour, Hossein Chaman-Khah, Mojtaba Majlesi, Mohammad Rouholamim, Hamed Maghrouri, Mohammad-Reza Chitsaz, Farhoud Moghadam, Majid Keshavarzi, Mahmoud Bazdar, Mehran Pendar, Alireza Hesaraki, Saeed Karimi, Hosseinreza Vanaki, and Hajar Salimi-Namin.

The book is available at bookstores across Iran and through the publisher’s online platform at https://khameneibook.ir/.

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