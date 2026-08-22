Photos: Distribution of 20,000 servings of blessed food by Razavi Shrine in memory of martyred leader of Revolution – 2
AhlulBayt News Agency: On the occasion of the fortieth day of the burial of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, and by the order of the respected custodian of the Astan Quds Razavi, 20,000 servings of blessed food were distributed among vulnerable segments of society as well as public gatherings across the city.
22 August 2026 - 12:49
News ID: 1855399
Source: Abna24
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