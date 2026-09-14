Photos: Presence of Astan Quds Razavi at 11th Specialized Exhibition of Seminary Books and Islamic Teachings
AhlulBayt News Agency: The 11th Specialized Exhibition of Seminary Books and Islamic Teachings is being held at the Hosseiniyeh of Ayatollah Hashemi Shahroudi in Mashhad, with the presence of Astan Quds Razavi and the presentation of the latest scientific, cultural, and research works and products related to Razavi teachings.
14 September 2026 - 10:50
News ID: 1865341
Source: Abna24
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