AhlulBayt News Agency: Palestinian detainees at Israel’s Ofer Prison have suffered severe weight loss amid systematic food deprivation, medical neglect and the spread of disease, with one prisoner losing around 50 kilograms, according to a Palestinian prisoners’ affairs body.

The Commission of Detainees’ Affairs said on Monday that sick Palestinian detainees were facing deteriorating health and inhumane living conditions in Israeli prisons, following a lawyer’s visit to Ofer Prison.

The commission said Amin Qattash, from Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in the occupied West Bank city of Jericho, had lost around 50 kilograms (110 pounds) since his detention on June 5, 2024. He suffers from colon and thyroid disorders and endured scabies for 16 months before recovering.

Fifteen-year-old Mohammed Abu Hamoud, from al-Jib village northwest of occupied East al-Quds, lost 26 kilograms (57.3 pounds) since his detention on November 9, 2025. He is held in a damp cell where detainees suffer skin and fungal infections amid a lack of hygiene supplies.

The commission said Ali al-Shweiki, from Ramallah, had lost 25 kilograms (55 pounds) since December 4, 2024. He continues to suffer from a foot fracture sustained before his arrest by Israeli forces, as well as scabies that causes persistent itching, without receiving the necessary medical treatment.

Mohammed Halaika, 63, "administrative detainee" from al-Shuyukh in al-Khalil, suffers from pulmonary fibrosis, high cholesterol, elevated blood fats and gout. Detained since October 23, 2026, he requires regular medication, which prison authorities reportedly provide only once a week, worsening his condition.

Another detainee, Mohammed Abu Rayala from Nablus, who had a heart condition before his arrest, has received neither medical examinations nor medication needed to regulate his heartbeat, according to the report.

At the end of June 2026, the Israel Prison Service (IPS) was holding 9,187 Palestinians in detention, including 1,554 from the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem.

Prisoners have also reported widespread disease, prolonged forced kneeling, repeated cell raids and confiscation of personal belongings.

Israeli guards reportedly leave cell windows open at night, exposing detainees to the cold, while restricting bathing time to 10 minutes and withholding basic hygiene supplies.

Detainees face torture and medical neglect, with these conditions contributing to dozens of deaths in custody, according to human rights groups.

The violations have escalated since Israel launched its genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip in October 2023. More than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and 176,000 injured in the besieged territory, mostly women and children, according to Palestinian figures.

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