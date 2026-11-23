AhlulBayt News Agency: The fire broke out at around 2 a.m. on Sunday in the traditional medicine section of the main market in Potiskum.

Yusuf Ali, spokesperson for the Yobe State Police Command, said police officers were immediately dispatched to the scene after receiving a report from the manager of the traditional medicine market. Firefighters were also called in to contain the blaze.

According to Ali, the fire was eventually brought under control through the joint efforts of emergency responders and firefighters.

Preliminary assessments indicate that, in addition to the mosque, 60 shops and temporary stalls were damaged. Most of the affected businesses belonged to traditional medicine vendors. Around five grinding machines were also damaged in the incident.

The police spokesperson confirmed that no deaths or injuries had been reported.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, while the extent of the financial losses is still being assessed. Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances and cause of the incident.