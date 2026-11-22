AhlulBayt News Agency: Members of the Jaish-e-Shaheed Ahmad Zakzaky (JASAZ), an organisation affiliated with the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), led by Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, participated in a night rally in Qom on Wednesday, November 19, 2026, expressing their support and solidarity with the Iranian people and their position in support of the Islamic Revolution's leadership. The gathering took place at Sheikh Mufid Square in Qom as part of a series of nightly rallies being held across Iran, with people from different sections of society participating to express their support for the leadership of the Islamic Revolution and reaffirm their allegiance to the principle of Wilayat. The event marked the 263rd night of the ongoing gatherings. The participation of JASAZ members was also part of the programmes organised in Qom to commemorate the birth anniversary of Shaheed Ahmad Zakzaky. During the gathering, the JASAZ anthem group performed revolutionary and thematic songs highlighting religious beliefs and the movement's struggle-related ideals. The performances attracted the attention of attendees. A statement issued by the organisation was also read out, expressing solidarity with the Iranian people and appreciating their efforts and steadfastness, as well as those of other resistance movements, in defending truth, confronting oppression, supporting t