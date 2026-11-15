Followers of Ahlul Bayt held a mourning gathering in Unguwar Ganye village, Kauru, Kaduna State, on November 14, 2026, to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Sayyida Fatima al-Zahra (SA). Speaker Malam Musa Idris discussed the hardships she faced after the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) passing, including the reported attack on her home and injuries that, according to the narration presented, led to the loss of her unborn son Muhsin. The event concluded with prayers for greater awareness of the status of the Ahl al-Bayt and commitment to their teachings.