A mourning gathering in Tudun Jukun, Zaria, on November 14, 2026, commemorating the martyrdom of Sayyida Fatima al-Zahra (SA). Sheikh Malam Musa, discussed her status as the daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), narrations concerning her martyrdom and the short interval between her passing and that of the Prophet. He also referred to the narration in which the Prophet is reported to have told her that she would be the first member of his family to join him after his demise...