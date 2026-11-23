AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior Iranian cleric Ayatollah Mohsen Araki has condemned the issuance of rulings against a group of Bahraini scholars and elites, warning the kingdom’s “despotic” government against the consequences of confronting its own people.

In a statement, Ayatollah Mohsen Araki, a member of Iran’s Expediency Council and the Supreme Council of Seminaries, said Bahrain’s rulers had issued an unjust ruling against a large number of the country’s prominent figures and elites, including many of its leading scholars — figures he described as foremost in piety, righteousness, concern for the homeland and safeguarding the interests of Bahrain’s free and noble nation.

The full text of the statement is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

The rulers of Bahrain have issued an unjust ruling against a large number of the country’s personalities and elites, including many of Bahrain’s foremost scholars — scholars who are unrivaled in piety, righteousness, concern for the homeland and the protection of the interests of the free and noble people of Bahrain.

The issuance of this unjust ruling amounts to a dangerous confrontation by the despotic government with the entirety of the Bahraini nation — a confrontation that will force the reformers and freedom-seekers of this great nation into a fundamental confrontation with the ruling authority; a confrontation that will not end except with the dismantling of this despotic system, its removal, and the opening of a path toward flourishing, progress and life in an atmosphere of security, freedom, independence and justice for the people of Bahrain.

The rulers of Bahrain must respond positively to the demands of the Bahraini nation before it is too late, and heed the advice of the compassionate scholars of this land, foremost among them the esteemed religious leader Sheikh Isa Qassim — for God is undoubtedly lying in wait for the oppressors and despots.

Mohsen Araki

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