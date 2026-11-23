AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of Iraqis have taken to the streets of Baghdad in a show of solidarity with Bahrain's Shia community, condemning judicial rulings against a number of Shia religious scholars.

Demonstrators carried banners and chanted slogans in support of the scholars, describing the rulings as unjust and expressing opposition to what they view as growing pressure on Bahrain's Shia community.

The rally comes amid mounting criticism in Iraq over the judicial decisions. The Iraqi Islamic Supreme Council has also rejected the rulings, warning that they could undermine civil peace and social cohesion. The council has called on Bahraini authorities to reconsider the decisions and pursue dialogue and justice.

Meanwhile, several areas across Bahrain have witnessed protests against the rulings, with demonstrators demanding an end to legal proceedings against the scholars and the release of those detained.

The demonstrations reflect growing public and political opposition to the measures, both inside Bahrain and across the region.

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