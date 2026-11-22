AhlulBayt News Agency: Warning US President Donald Trump for his rhetoric, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Major General Mohsen Rezaei has said you [Trump] cannot restore the Old-World Order with the outdated photos!

In a post on his X account on Sunday, General Rezaei wrote, “The world has changed and you [Trump] cannot restore the Old-World Order with the outdated photographs!”

Iran in 2026 is not the Iran of the 1943 Tehran Conference or the 1945 Yalta Conference, he said, noting, “Nor is the US of 2026 the America of that era; it has become a defeated nation, not a victorious one."

Back on Nov. 11, General Mohsen Rezaei had said the Iranian Armed Forces may target certain US military bases in Europe in retaliation for any new act of aggression.

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