AhlulBayt News Agency: Seyyed Ammar al-Hakim, head of Iraq's National Forces Coalition, has marked the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima Zahra (PBUH), recalling her outstanding role as a social and intellectual authority who transcended the household to become a role model for all humanity — men and women alike.

In a message issued on the occasion, al-Hakim said: "On the anniversary of the martyrdom of Lady Fatima Zahra (PBUH), we remember a figure who excelled in every role she assumed. She was a daughter who was regarded as 'the mother of her father' (Umm Abiha), filling the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with love and care; an exemplary wife in her companionship and devotion; and a mother who planted great values and expansive horizons in her children."

The full text of his message reads as follows:

"O Fatima, indeed God is angered by your anger and pleased by your pleasure." — The Greatest Messenger Muhammad (PBUH)

On the anniversary of the martyrdom of Lady Fatima Zahra (PBUH), we remember a figure who shone in all her roles. She was a daughter who was regarded as "the mother of her father," showering the Prophet (PBUH) with affection and care; an exemplary wife in her companionship and devotion; and a mother who instilled great values and broad horizons in her children.

Her presence was not confined to the household; she was a social, intellectual, and religious authority to whom people turned for answers to their questions — to the extent that she became a role model for men just as she was for women.

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