Ammar al-Hakim commemorates martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatima al-Zahra

ABNA24 - Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim, leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement, has issued a message on the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatima al-Zahra (PBUH), emphasizing that her legacy embodies faith, steadfastness in truth, and adherence to principles, and will remain a guiding light for generations in defending rights and safeguarding the divine message.

In his statement, al-Hakim said: "On the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatima al-Zahra (PBUH), we recall her radiant and compassionate legacy—a legacy that embodied the highest meanings of faith, adherence to principle, and steadfastness in truth. Neither hardships nor the trials of time brought her to her knees, nor did she compromise or bargain over her principles. Her legacy remained an eternal school of faith, awareness, and insight, and became a model for the lady of the message who combined greatness of spirit with the power of stances, making her steadfastness and sincerity a guiding light for generations in supporting truth and safeguarding the message."

The leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement concluded his message by commemorating this great tragedy, expressing his respect for her exalted status, and adding: "Peace be upon 'Umm Abiha'—the day she was born, the day she was martyred, and the day she will be raised alive."



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