AhlulBayt News Agency: Student Rami Tamer al-Akhras was seriously injured after being exposed on Monday morning to gunfire from an Israeli tank while standing in the morning assembly inside Al-Quds School in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

The student's family said that the bullet penetrated his body at around 6:45 a.m., hitting him in the stomach, intestines, and colon, which required transporting him by ambulance to the hospital to receive treatment.

The student's mother said that her son went to school in the morning and was injured while he was in the assembly line, noting that the bullet penetrated more than half of the abdominal area and caused injuries to the intestines and colon.

She added that children returning to schools has not dispelled families' fears, amid continued gunfire, shelling, and falling shrapnel, explaining that students are forced to leave schools and flee repeatedly, which prevents them from attending school regularly and focusing on education.

For his part, Tamer al-Akhras, the student's father, said that his son headed to school at around 6:45 a.m. before being exposed to gunfire from the Israeli side during the morning assembly, noting that the area witnesses daily gunfire that causes injuries and casualties.

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