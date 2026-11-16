The Civil Defense Center in Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza, has completely ceased operations after its last functioning fire truck broke down, leaving all of its emergency vehicles and equipment out of service.

The shutdown comes amid mounting mechanical failures and severe shortages of spare parts, lubricants, maintenance equipment, and fuel, as Israel’s ongoing blockade and restrictions on the entry of essential supplies continue to obstruct efforts to restore Gaza’s emergency response infrastructure.

The center’s closure places thousands of Palestinian refugees and displaced families in Nuseirat and surrounding areas at grave risk, leaving them without reliable access to firefighting, rescue, and ambulance services during emergencies.

The consequences extend far beyond Nuseirat itself.

The center also serves the Bureij and Maghazi refugee camps, as well as the communities of Al-Zahra, Al-Mughraqa, and Al-Zawayda, and the city of Deir al-Balah.

Its shutdown effectively deprives a large, densely populated area of central Gaza of essential Civil Defense services at a time when residents are already facing devastating humanitarian conditions.

All five emergency vehicles out of service

Sami Abu Sbeika, director of maintenance, supply, and equipment at the Civil Defense Directorate in central Gaza, told Anadolu Agency that the Nuseirat center operates approximately five emergency vehicles covering a wide geographic area.

However, all five are now out of service because they lack the spare parts, lubricants, filters, and batteries needed for operation and maintenance.

Abu Sbeika explained that the center’s last operational fire truck broke down after its engine temperature exceeded 100 degrees Celsius (212 degrees Fahrenheit).

A subsequent inspection revealed a mechanical failure that required dismantling the upper section of the engine for repairs.

He said the necessary replacement part is completely unavailable in Gaza’s markets.

Civil Defense officials contacted international organizations more than two months ago to request the part, but no response has been received.

Abu Sbeika warned that the scale of a potential disaster in central Gaza would be “extremely serious” without functioning emergency vehicles.

No fire trucks or ambulances to respond to emergencies

Hassan Jabr, head of the ambulance department at the Civil Defense Directorate in central Gaza, confirmed that the Nuseirat center is completely paralyzed, with firefighting, ambulance, and rescue operations halted because of critical shortages of spare parts, lubricants, and fuel.

He stressed that the crisis persists despite the ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10, 2025.

Jabr warned that a fire breaking out in Nuseirat, Al-Zawayda, or Al-Mughraqa could go unanswered because the center’s fire truck is no longer operational.

Similarly, people injured in accidents or other emergencies may be left without adequate ambulance assistance because the center’s ambulance is also out of service.

He explained that the shutdown effectively prevents Civil Defense crews from reaching residents, rescuing people in danger, and transporting the injured.

The situation is particularly alarming as Gaza continues to face heightened risks of accidents and disasters amid widespread destruction and deteriorating humanitarian conditions.

Winter storms and damaged buildings deepen the danger

Jabr warned that the center’s closure significantly increases the dangers facing Palestinian refugees and displaced families, particularly if fires or Israeli military attacks coincide with heavy rainfall.

Winter storms have already created serious threats for displaced Palestinians living in makeshift shelters, with heavy rain flooding tents and damaged buildings at risk of collapse.

Many residential structures across Gaza remain unstable after sustaining extensive damage from Israeli bombardment.

Without functioning firefighting and rescue vehicles, Civil Defense crews may be unable to respond when tents catch fire, buildings collapse, or floodwaters endanger displaced families.

Jabr called on international organizations to intervene urgently and provide heavy equipment, spare parts, lubricants, and fuel to restore the center’s operational capacity.

He stressed that these supplies are essential for enabling Civil Defense teams to resume their humanitarian duties, protect civilian lives, and respond to emergencies.

Thousands left without essential emergency protection

The shutdown comes as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in central Gaza endure increasingly difficult humanitarian conditions.

Mass displacement, damaged infrastructure, destroyed homes, and deteriorating public services have left communities especially vulnerable to flooding, fires, and the collapse of structurally weakened buildings.

The loss of the Nuseirat Civil Defense Center further undermines their ability to access emergency assistance when their lives are in danger.

For residents of Nuseirat and surrounding communities, the crisis is not simply a matter of broken vehicles or delayed maintenance.

It represents the loss of a vital emergency response system that could mean the difference between life and death.



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