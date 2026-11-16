ABNA24 - The Guardian newspaper has written that a change in Israel’s cabinet will not stop the killings in Gaza, where weather conditions have turned into a crisis as a result of the Israeli regime’s siege.

British newspaper devoted an editorial to the catastrophe in Gaza and the suffering of its people, calling on the international community to act to prevent Palestinian deaths during the harsh winter.

The newspaper stressed that forming a new Israeli cabinet would not prevent the killings in Gaza from continuing, adding that only sustained international pressure could bring the situation to an end.

Referring to the Israeli regime’s attack on one of the few hospitals still operating in Gaza, which killed six people and injured 28 others, the Guardian said the attack was not an isolated incident. Since the ceasefire was announced, an average of four Palestinians have been killed every day.

The report noted that more than four-fifths of Gaza’s buildings have been destroyed, adding that storms and extreme cold have had devastating effects under these circumstances. By the end of last week, at least four children and one woman had died.

The Guardian said reconstruction was the most pressing need for Gaza’s residents, yet even the most basic necessities were being denied to them. The Israeli regime has blocked the entry of 150,000 ready-to-use tents into Gaza. It has also barred other essential goods, including sewage equipment.

According to the British newspaper, under international law, the Israeli regime, as the occupying power, is responsible for meeting the needs of Gaza’s residents and must allow the entry of humanitarian aid that the population urgently needs.

The Guardian concluded by stressing that the time has come to exert maximum pressure on the Israeli regime to ensure that Palestinians can survive the winter.



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