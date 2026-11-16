AhlulBayt News Agency: Jordan has handed death sentences to the perpetrators of last month's deadly attack on a church in Hammoud village, in the Karak governorate.

The gunmen had opened fire during a funeral procession at the church, killing 9 people and wounding 25 others on October 23, storming a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in Hammoud village.

The Jordanian military announced in a statement on Sunday that the “State Security Court issued its ruling sentencing to death the three criminals who carried out the terrorist attack” at the church.

The court found the perpetrators guilty of “committing terrorist attacks” resulting in death, as well as weapons offenses, “conspiracy to commit terrorist acts” and “promoting the ideas of a terrorist organization.”

“One of the perpetrators of the terrorist operation was also convicted of providing funds with the intention of using them to finance the commission of terrorist acts,” it added.

Jordanian security forces arrested the three in late October, after clashing with them.

Two of the three men were brothers, and the third was a relative of them.

Karak is home to a large Christian community in the Muslim-majority kingdom.

Jordan’s Christians make up about 300,000 people, out the country’s 11.5 million people population.

......................

End/ 257