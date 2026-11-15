AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi has emphasized that Muslim military power must reach a level sufficient to deter enemies, citing a key Quranic verse that he said contains three important directives.

Speaking at a mourning ceremony marking the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (peace be upon her), held at the Imam Amir al-Mu'minin (peace be upon him) school, the senior cleric offered condolences on the occasion and expressed hope that, under the grace and favor of that noble lady, "we may live honorably before God Almighty."

In the first of three axes of his remarks, Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi addressed the scholarly and spiritual status of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (peace be upon her), saying that one of the most important virtues of the Lady of Islam is her scholarly station. He stressed that "unless we read the sermon of Hazrat Zahra (peace be upon her), we cannot properly understand the scholarly station of that noble lady."

Referring to the unparalleled eloquence, rhetoric, and coherence of that sermon, he noted that it consists of various sections, each complementing the other. "That noble lady began her words with the oneness and greatness of the Lord, and thereafter addressed the exalted station of the Holy Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him and his family), the importance of the Book of God, and the philosophy of the rulings."

The Grand Ayatollah further explained that in other sections of the sermon, Hazrat Zahra (peace be upon her) set out her position regarding the events following the demise of the Holy Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him and his family), reminding the audience of the station of her honorable father and his efforts to establish Islam, combat idolatry, and confront the oppressors.

Turning to the incident of the pen and paper during the final illness of the Holy Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him and his family), Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi stated that the Prophet, in the last days of his noble life, requested that a pen and paper be brought so that he might write something important for the ummah. However, some of those present prevented this and, with a highly improper expression, claimed that illness had overcome him and—God forbid—that he was speaking incoherently. He noted that this incident is also narrated in Sahih Bukhari.

His Eminence emphasized that Hazrat Zahra (peace be upon her), in circumstances where she was facing heavy calamities, delivered a sermon with such order, eloquence, rhetoric, and solidity. "This matter clearly demonstrates the unparalleled scholarly station of that noble lady," he said.

In the second axis of his remarks, Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi addressed the necessity of strengthening the military capability and deterrence of Muslims, citing verse 60 of Surah Al-Anfal: "And prepare against them whatever you are able of power and of steeds of war by which you may terrify the enemy of Allah and your enemy."

Stating that this verse contains three important directives, he explained: "First, Muslims must prepare whatever they are capable of to confront the enemy; second, this preparedness must encompass all types of power; and third, Muslim power must be sufficient for the enemy of God and the enemy of Muslims to fear it."

The Grand Ayatollah emphasized that the Holy Quran, through this verse, has stressed the necessity of possessing deterrent power, and that Muslims must not fall short in this regard. "Rather, they must employ all their capacities and capabilities to preserve security and confront enemies."

In the third axis of his remarks, Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi addressed the economic and livelihood problems of the people and criticized excessive price increases. "In an Islamic and dignified country, the living conditions of the people should be such that they live with tranquility and honor, not that they witness daily price increases and new anxieties," he stated.

Emphasizing the role of the people in making demands, His Eminence said: "The people must demand their needs from the government with appropriate language. Behavior should not be such that the people are set against the government, but at the same time the government must maintain proper oversight over economic affairs and the livelihood of the people."

Expressing appreciation for the public presence in nightly marches and support for the Islamic system, Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi said: "Anyone who observes these gatherings is astonished by the continuity and strength of the people. This presence has not been limited to one or two nights; rather, for months the people have been present on the scene with exemplary spirit, and it is this popular power that lends strength to the government."

In conclusion, His Eminence emphasized that the government and authorities must also recognize their duty toward these people and appreciate their support. "True appreciation of the people is that they be supported and not left alone in the face of economic and livelihood problems," he said.

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