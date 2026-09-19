Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi Calls for Unity and Resistance in Message to Seminary Students

ABNA24 - In a message to a gathering of seminary students in Fars Province, Grand Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi, one of Iran's most senior religious authorities, emphasized the need to promote a culture of sacrifice and jihad, calling the preservation of the memory and legacy of clerical martyrs a responsibility shared by seminaries and the younger generation of the clergy.

The message was delivered to a gathering held at the Imam Musa Kazem (AS) Seminary in Fars Province. The full text follows:

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Praise be to God, Lord of the Worlds, and blessings upon our Master Prophet Muhammad and his pure family (PBUT) , and curses upon all their enemies.

God Almighty has said: "God has preferred those who strive in His cause over those who remain behind, granting them a great reward / ranks from Him, and forgiveness and mercy. And God is Forgiving and Merciful."

At the outset, I deem it necessary to express my sincere gratitude to all the organizers and participants, particularly the respected seminary students of Fars Province, who have gathered in this blessed assembly held in the name of the martyrs, especially the martyred scholars.

I also deem it necessary to express my sincere appreciation for the enthusiastic support and solidarity of our dear people, especially the noble people of Fars Province, toward the Islamic Republic and the ideals of the Islamic Revolution, as well as to all those who work diligently in these difficult and trying times for the dignity, security, and honor of the country.

The chapter that has passed was one mixed with sorrow and hope — sorrow over the assault on the Islamic nation of Iran, the martyrdom of some of the best loved ones and children of this land, particularly the martyred leader, and the human and financial losses inflicted on the noble people; and at the same time, hope for victory over the wicked enemy, the reconstruction of what was destroyed, and the building of a future brighter, more prosperous, and more powerful than the past.

In such circumstances, what is of great importance is preserving this hope and strengthening the spirit of conviction, resistance, and steadfastness in the hearts of all people. Undoubtedly, one of the ways to strengthen this spirit is to keep alive the memory and names of those who sacrificed their lives and property in the way of God — those whom, in the words of the Holy Quran, God Almighty has purchased their lives and property in exchange for paradise, promising them high ranks, forgiveness, and His mercy.

Among them, the clerical and seminary martyrs are among the precious assets of Islam and the Islamic Revolution — great figures who, alongside their scholarly, religious, and missionary responsibilities, had a brilliant presence in the arena of jihad and defense of divine values, and who, by sacrificing their lives, proved the sincerity of their faith and loyalty to Islam, the people, and the Islamic homeland. Therefore, keeping alive the memory and names of these dear ones and explaining their conduct, struggles, and ideals is a duty that rests upon all of us, especially the seminaries and the younger generation of the clergy. Introducing these models of faith and sacrifice will pave the way for transmitting the culture of sacrifice and jihad to future generations and will ensure the continuity of this valuable legacy in the Islamic community.

In conclusion, I once again thank and appreciate all those involved in organizing this valuable gathering, and I extend my warm and sincere greetings to the devout and dear people of Fars Province. I ask God Almighty for the increasing dignity and honor of Islam and Muslims, the elevation of the ranks of the dear martyrs, especially the clerical and seminary martyrs of Fars Province, and success for all of you dear ones.

Peace be upon you and God's mercy and blessings.

Qom — Nasser Makarem Shirazi



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