AhlulBayt News Agency: A protest was held at the Marneuli Mosque in Georgia to denounce recent hijab restrictions imposed by the Azerbaijani government, which protesters say have prevented thousands of women and girls from continuing their education.

Following congregational prayers, demonstrators held signs emphasizing that the hijab is a symbol of women's dignity, not shame, and calling for respect for the rights of the Muslim community.

The protest reflects growing concerns among Muslims over restrictions on wearing the hijab in educational institutions and their impact on women's and girls' access to education and religious freedom.

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