AhlulBayt News Agency: In some historical and narrational accounts of the events following the demise of the Prophet (PBUH), mention is made of the opponents' efforts to pressure Amir al-Mu'minin Ali (a.s.)—a pressure accompanied by threats and aggression against the house of Hazrat Zahra (s.a.). In this narrative, targeting Hazrat Zahra (s.a.) is presented not merely as a confrontation with her, but as an action aimed at pressuring Amir al-Mu'minin (a.s.) and forcing him to submit.