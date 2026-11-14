ABNA24 - Mourning processions are commemorating the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her)—according to the third historical narration—in coordination and cooperation with the Department of Hussayni Rites, Processions, and Organizations at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine.

The routes leading to the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) witnessed the passage of various processions, which presented elegies reflecting on the injustices endured by the truthful and pure Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her) and the calamities that befell her.

Staff from the Department of Husayni Rites managed the movement of these processions, organizing their entry and exit paths. They also coordinated the timing of their passage to ensure the smooth flow of the mourning program while allowing visitors to move about freely.

These efforts are part of a dedicated program to observe the "Fatima Days" (the period of mourning for Lady Fatima, peace be upon her), which sees broad participation from various Husayni processions and organizations arriving from different provinces to mark this sorrowful occasion.



/129