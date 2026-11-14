ABNA24 - The staff of the Holy Courtyard Care Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine have prepared the Courtyard of Umm al-Baneen (peace be upon her) to receive mourning processions commemorating the martyrdom anniversary of Lady az-Zahra (peace be upon her), according to the third historical narration.

Sayed Zain al-Abidin al-Quraishi, Deputy Head of the Department, stated that the staff worked to prepare the courtyard and organize the entry of the mourning processions, in addition to distributing water to the mourners, ensuring a suitable environment for the observance of the mourning rituals.

He added that these processions are held to commemorate the martyrdom of Lady az-Zahra (peace be upon her), in accordance with the third narration.

The department’s staff remain dedicated to preparing the designated areas for receiving these processions, managing the flow of movement, and providing the necessary services to the mourners.



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