Gaza rights group warns of growing flood risks for displaced Palestinians

ABNA24 - The Gaza Rights Center (GRC) has voiced deep concern after heavy rainfall flooded hundreds of tents across the Gaza Strip early Saturday, soaking bedding and belongings as a winter storm intensified a deepening shelter crisis.

In a statement, GRC said flooding was reported in tent camps near Gaza City’s port, west of Deir al-Balah, north of Nuseirat refugee camp, and in areas of Jabalia, Beit Lahia, and Khan Yunis.

GRC attributed the ongoing shelter crisis to the widespread Israeli destruction of homes and neighborhoods, mass displacement campaigns, and continuing restrictions on the entry of tents, construction materials, and supplies needed to repair damaged housing or establish safer alternatives.

“Hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians have once again found themselves exposed to rain and cold inside dilapidated tents that offer no protection from water and strong winds, with no viable options available for relocating to safer places,” GRC said.

Citing UN humanitarian data, GRC noted that approximately 294,250 families require winter shelter assistance, while available supplies are sufficient to provide only partial support to around 52,000 families, representing just 18 percent of those in need.

GRC also reported that nearly two million people need shelter and non-food assistance, while more than 65 percent of assessed displaced households are living in tents or temporary shelters, more than half of which are in poor or very poor condition.

GRC warned that the risks extend beyond inadequate shelter. “About 950,000 Palestinians are living in displacement sites deemed to face moderate or high flood risks, including more than 400,000 in areas classified as highly vulnerable. Residents of thousands of damaged buildings also face growing dangers from heavy rain and strong winds amid a lack of safe housing alternatives and limited capacity to carry out essential repairs.”

GRC emphasized that Israel, as the occupying power, bears primary responsibility for the situation, citing the destruction of homes and infrastructure, prolonged displacement, and restrictions on the entry of shelter supplies and equipment needed for housing repairs and drainage systems.

GRC added that continued limitations on residents’ return to large areas under Israeli control have prolonged displacement and hindered families’ efforts to regain stability.



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