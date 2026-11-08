Fresh Israeli ceasefire violations reported in Gaza as heavy rains flood tents

ABNA24 - The Israeli occupation army continued to commit ceasefire violations in the Gaza Strip on Saturday as heavy rainfall flooded displaced families’ tents in different areas.

A local source reported that Israeli tanks opened heavy fire south of Khan Yunis, while also firing towards displacement tents in the al-Mawasi area of Rafah in southern Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, about 70,000 tents sheltering displaced Palestinians have been flooded in the Gaza Strip within 12 hours of the first winter storm of the season.

During the storm, dozens of walls collapsed and several people were injured, while cracked buildings at risk of collapse posed a growing danger.

Gaza’s civil defense service said its crews received about 1,500 distress calls in just 10 hours after the rain began early on Saturday, with water levels in several shelter sites rising by 30-40 centimeters.



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