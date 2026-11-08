Iran executes Jaish Al-Adl member convicted over 2024 attack on police station

ABNA24 - Iran on Saturday executed a member of the so-called Jaish Al-Adl terrorist group, convicted of an armed attack on a police station that martyred and injured several personnel.

The terrorist, identified as Mohammad Aref Shahbakhsh, was captured as one of the main suspects in the case during intelligence and law enforcement operations. Following his arrest, his affiliation with the Jaish Al-Adl terrorist group and his role in an armed attack on the Qaleh Bid police station were investigated.

He was convicted of “baghi” and “moharebeh” over his involvement in the armed attack on the Qaleh Bid police station in Khash city, which took place in mid-August 2024 in Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

The so-called Jaish Al-Adl terrorist group is a separatist militant group operating in Sistan and Baluchestan, along the Iran-Pakistan border. It is responsible for numerous terrorist attacks and abductions in the province.

Moharebeh is an offense under Iran’s Islamic Penal Code, defined as armed attacks against people and property or using weapons to create fear and insecurity in society. Baghi refers to armed rebellion against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to the Islamic Penal Code, members of a group that wages armed rebellion against the security of the country are considered baghi.

The death sentence was carried out after all legal procedures and formalities were completed following the completion of investigations, judicial proceedings and the issuance of a conviction against Shahbakhsh on his charges.



/129