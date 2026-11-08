Iran emerges as biggest winner of recent US political developments, analysis says

ABNA24 - Statements and analyses emerging in recent hours from China, Russia, Europe, the United States, and countries across the region point to widespread attention to the implications of the recent U.S. elections and their impact on the country’s foreign policy.

Among these assessments, one common conclusion stands out above the rest: Iran has emerged as the biggest winner of the recent political developments in the United States.

This is largely because Donald Trump’s political defeat was significantly influenced by his positions and policies toward Iran and regional developments, particularly the war and his support for the Zionist regime. The Democrats’ victories in several electoral races cannot simply be attributed to the party’s domestic achievements.

A significant share of the votes they secured should instead be seen as protest votes against Trump’s performance, reflecting opposition to his policies, particularly his warmongering approach and support for the Zionist regime’s crimes.

Opinion polls and social developments in recent years have shown that a majority of Americans oppose war and reject the genocide in Gaza and support for the Zionist regime. Over the past three years, these issues have brought about major shifts in the U.S. social and political landscape.

From this perspective, if Trump once again moves toward launching a war, he will face considerably higher political costs. The outcome of the recent elections can be interpreted as a vote of no confidence in his policies—a defeat that goes beyond an ordinary electoral setback and reflects the depth of dissatisfaction among the majority of American society.

Consequently, the political cost of involving the United States in another war will be significantly higher than in the past.

That said, there should be no undue optimism about the Democratic Party. Both major U.S. political parties have deep ties to powerful business interests and Zionist groups, while significant parts of the country’s political and economic establishment remain influenced by these interests.

Therefore, there is little reason to expect Democrats to bring about a fundamental shift in U.S. policy toward Iran and the region simply on the basis of their campaign positions.

Nevertheless, the Democratic Party is now facing renewed public pressure. A strong majority of those who voted for the party in the recent elections are explicitly opposed to war and genocide and are calling for a change in the U.S. government's approach to these issues.

This pressure could become a factor in modestly shifting the balance of power within the party and force Democrats to confront the demands of their own political base.



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