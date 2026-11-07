France’s trade deficit widens to €7.3 billion in September

ABNA24 - France's trade deficit widened significantly in September to €7.3 billion ($7.9 billion), its highest level since May 2026, according to official data released Friday.

The trade gap increased by €1.3 billion ($1.4 billion) from August as higher energy imports outweighed gains in aircraft exports, Anadolu news agency reported.Imports climbed by €2.4 billion to €62.7 billion in September, compared with €60.3 billion in the previous month, the data showed.

Energy imports rose by €0.9 billion, driven mainly by increased purchases of refined petroleum products and natural hydrocarbons amid rising energy prices.Meanwhile, exports increased by €1 billion to €55.3 billion, supported by stronger shipments of transport equipment.

Transport equipment exports grew by €0.6 billion, largely due to aircraft deliveries to the Near and Middle East, according to the data.France's trade balance with Asia deteriorated as imports of computers and peripheral equipment increased.

The trade gap with the Americas also widened, reflecting higher purchases of natural hydrocarbons from the US.Trade deficits with both EU and non-EU European partners expanded during the month, the figures showed.

In contrast, France recorded improvements in its trade balances with the Near and Middle East and Africa.The trade balance with the Near and Middle East improved by €0.6 billion, while the balance with Africa strengthened by €0.4 billion, according to the data.



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