Yemen reports 981 civilian casualties from Saudi attacks since escalation began

ABNA24 - The Ministry of Health and Environment announced that the total number of victims of the Saudi aggression against Yemen since the beginning of its escalation until November 6, 2026, has reached 981 martyrs and wounded.



In a statement, the Ministry of Health clarified that the number of martyrs reached 306 civilians, while the number of wounded reached 675 civilians.



It indicated that the victims of the Saudi aggression during the past 24 hours amounted to 51 martyrs and wounded, specifying that the number of martyrs was 30 citizens, including three children, while the number of wounded reached 21 citizens, including one child.



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