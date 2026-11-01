Russian archaeological expert visits Al-Kafeel Museum at Al-Abbas's Holy Shrine (+Photos)

ABNA24 - Mr. Alex Jankowski, head of the Russian archaeological mission in Iraq, examined the heritage artifacts housed at the Al-Kafeel Museum of Treasures and Manuscripts at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, commending the methods employed for their preservation.



This took place during his visit to the museum, where he toured its halls to view the displayed artifacts and treasures, as well as the processes used for their preservation, maintenance, and restoration.



Dr. Shawqi Al-Musawi, Deputy Head of the Museum Department, stated that the Al-Kafeel Museum welcomed Mr. Alex Jankowski, providing him with a tour to explore the collection and the efforts dedicated to its maintenance and preservation.



He added that hosting experts and specialists serves as an opportunity to foster scientific communication and exchange expertise in the fields of artifact conservation, preservation, documentation, and exhibition, in accordance with international scientific standards.



For his part, Mr. Jankowski noted that the museum’s collection embodies a history rich in sacrifices and religious values ​​associated with this blessed site. He remarked that the preservation of heritage items requires specialized expertise—a quality he observed in the efforts applied to the restoration of textiles and carpets, including the meticulous rehabilitation of their delicate components.



The Al-Kafeel Museum strives to build bridges of cooperation with international museum institutions and experts, seeking to learn from modern practices and technologies to further advance its museum operations.



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Russian archaeological expert visits Al-Kafeel Museum at Al-Abbas's Holy Shrine Russian archaeological expert visits Al-Kafeel Museum at Al-Abbas's Holy Shrine Russian archaeological expert visits Al-Kafeel Museum at Al-Abbas's Holy Shrine Russian archaeological expert visits Al-Kafeel Museum at Al-Abbas's Holy Shrine Russian archaeological expert visits Al-Kafeel Museum at Al-Abbas's Holy Shrine Russian archaeological expert visits Al-Kafeel Museum at Al-Abbas's Holy Shrine Russian archaeological expert visits Al-Kafeel Museum at Al-Abbas's Holy Shrine Russian archaeological expert visits Al-Kafeel Museum at Al-Abbas's Holy Shrine Russian archaeological expert visits Al-Kafeel Museum at Al-Abbas's Holy Shrine Russian archaeological expert visits Al-Kafeel Museum at Al-Abbas's Holy Shrine Russian archaeological expert visits Al-Kafeel Museum at Al-Abbas's Holy Shrine Russian archaeological expert visits Al-Kafeel Museum at Al-Abbas's Holy Shrine Russian archaeological expert visits Al-Kafeel Museum at Al-Abbas's Holy Shrine