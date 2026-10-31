Germany’s import prices surge 10.4% amid war-related energy cost increases

ABNA24 - German import prices surged 10.4% year-on-year in September, marking the steepest annual increase since November 2022 as the war in the Middle East drove up energy costs, official data showed on Friday.

Import prices rose 2.1% from the previous month, accelerating from an 8.3% annual increase in August and 6.8% in July, according to the Federal Statistical Office, Anadolu news agency reported.

The escalation of the war on Iran had the largest impact on energy import prices, which surged 61.8% compared to September 2025 and 14.5% compared to August.

Considerable annual increases were recorded across all energy imports, led by electricity at 96.2%, mineral oil products at 81.3%, crude oil at 59.3%, natural gas at 53.9% and hard coal at 25.1%.Within mineral oil products, prices doubled for lubricating oils, aviation turbine fuel, diesel and heating oil compared to the previous year.Excluding energy, import prices rose 5.5% year-on-year in September and 0.5% month-on-month.

Intermediate goods import prices climbed 11.1% on an annual basis, driven by a 26.8% jump in non-ferrous metals, with copper up 37.9%, aluminum up 23.4% and precious metals up 22.1%.

Imported capital goods were 4.5% more expensive than a year earlier, while consumer goods edged up 0.2%.In contrast, imported agricultural products fell 0.9% year-on-year, led by drops in live pigs by 34.9%, raw cocoa by 21.2% and green coffee by 15.2%.

Export prices rose 5.3% year-on-year in September, recording the largest annual increase since February 2023, while edging up 0.6% from August.The effects of the war on Iran were also clearly visible in export prices, with energy exports jumping 58.3% year-on-year and 9.2% month-on-month.Export prices for mineral oil products rose 74.1% annually, aviation turbine fuel jumped 114.3% and natural gas rose 31.7%.

Intermediate goods exports, which account for a major share of total shipments alongside capital goods, increased 7.2% year-on-year.Agricultural export prices rose 6.7% compared to September 2025 and climbed 2.8% from the previous month.



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