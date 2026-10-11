Iranian Security Forces Kill Terrorist Man in Fatal Shooting of Major Mehdi Jamshidi

ABNA24 - The governor of Faryab County, Kerman Province, Abolhassan Hosseini, has announced that the gunman who assassinated police officer Major Mehdi Jamshidi was killed in a security operation in his hideout.

Hosseini told local Iranian media that the shooter responsible for the death of Major Mehdi Jamshidi, a police officer in the county, was killed during a security forces operation.

He added that the main suspect was targeted in an operation following intelligence work and the identification of his hideout, in coordination with judicial authorities.

Major Jamshidi was shot by armed assailants in central Faryab on Thursday evening, October 8, while his child was accompanying him.



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