Saudi Regime Carries Out 77 Airstrikes and Missile Attacks on Yemen in 24 Hours, Says Army Spox

ABNA24 - Yemen’s Sanaa-based armed forces spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Sarie said on Friday Saudi forces had carried out 77 airstrikes and missile attacks over the past 24 hours.

In a statement, Sarie said Saudi warplanes had targeted civilian sites in the capital, Sanaa, and the governorates of Marib, Saada, Al-Jawf, Hajjah, Taiz and Amran.

He added that the attacks involved F-15 and Typhoon aircraft that took off from the Khamis Mushait and Taif air bases, alongside missile attacks launched from Najran.

The spokesman added that the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks since the start of the latest escalation against Yemen had reached 1,934.



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