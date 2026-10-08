British Journalist Offers Qur’anic Values as Response to World’s Crises

AhlulBayt News Agency: Booth was among the participants at the 13th International Bediuzzaman Conference, held in Istanbul from October 4 to 6 under the theme “Qur’anic Solutions to Global Crises.”

In her address, Booth criticized political systems, corporate influence and consumerist culture for their growing impact on people’s thoughts, desires and everyday lives.

She opened her speech by referring to verses 11 and 12 of Surah Al-Baqarah, which condemn those who spread corruption on earth while claiming to promote reform and peace.

Drawing on the Qur’anic account of Prophet Moses and Pharaoh, Booth said that methods of attraction and fear once used by rulers to maintain power in ancient times have taken more sophisticated forms in the modern era, while their underlying nature has remained unchanged.

Booth also spoke about her personal journey toward Islam. She recalled telling her two young daughters that she was considering embracing the religion. Her daughters responded by asking whether she would remain their mother, whether she would stop drinking alcohol and whether she would begin dressing modestly.

She said their questions deeply affected her and that she viewed them as a reflection of what she described as the power of human nature, or fitrah.

According to Booth, when she explained to her daughters the changes she intended to make in her life, they responded positively to Islam.

Concluding her address, Booth called for greater unity among Muslim communities and expressed support for the freedom of Palestine.