Photos: Al-Askari Holy Shrine Participates in Opening of 16th National Quran Competition in Kadhimiya

A delegation from the Al-Askari Holy Shrine, headed by Board Member Qaisar Al-Dujaili, attended the opening of the 16th National Quran Competition in Kadhimiya. Hosted by the Quran Center of the Shiite Endowment in cooperation with Al-Kadhimiya Holy Shrine, the three-day competition serves as a qualifier for international Quran competitions and brings together participants from holy shrines, Quranic institutions, and organizations across Iraq.