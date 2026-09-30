Imam Hussain Shrine-Affiliated Institution Wins Top Medical Physics Research Award in Spain

ABNA24 - Warith International Cancer Institution, affiliated with the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine, has announced a prominent scientific achievement representing Iraq in Valencia, Spain, following the winning of its co-authored research paper of the global Galileo Galilei Award 2025 for Innovative and Creative Solutions as the best paper published during the year in the European Journal of Medical Physics (Physica Medica).

In a statement obtained by the (Official Website), the foundation noted that "this achievement took place during the closing activities of the European Congress of Medical Physics held in the Spanish city of Valencia," pointing out that "the research witnessed broad international cooperation with the participation of researchers and specialists from 23 countries around the world."

The statement explained that "the winning scientific study aimed to develop a precise and practical method for measuring radiation doses resulting from modern Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) techniques used during radiotherapy sessions for oncology patients," which must "ensure the highest levels of safety and technological precision in directing therapeutic doses."

It added that "the participation of the Warith Institution, affiliated with the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine, in this international forum and the research securing first place reflects the continuous keenness to keep pace with the latest global developments in the field of medical physics and radiotherapy, and supports Iraq's position on the map of scientific and applied research in international forums."

The title of the winning research paper, co-authored by Dr. Hossam Rajab, is "Cone-Beam Computed Tomography in Radiotherapy: Evaluation of Doses Using a Practical Setup in an International Context". This qualitative and distinguished achievement underscores the relentless pursuit of health and medical institutions affiliated with the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine toward employing modern technologies and rigorous research to serve patients and provide the highest levels of healthcare in accordance with approved global standards.



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