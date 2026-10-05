Imam Hussain Shrine offers free medical care to Palestinian patients

AhlulBayt News Agency: The representative of the Supreme Religious Authority, Sheikh Abdul Mahdi Al-Karbalai, affirmed the readiness of the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine to provide free medical treatment for patients arriving from Palestine, covering all costs of their healthcare and transportation as part of humanitarian support for the Palestinian people. This came during his reception of a patient from Palestine currently receiving medical care in health institutions affiliated with the shrine.

The representative of the Supreme Authority stated that "the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine is fully prepared to receive patients from Palestine across various medical conditions and specialties, and to provide them with treatment free of charge," noting that "this initiative comes in support of the Palestinian people and to stand by them amid the harsh conditions they are facing."

He added that "the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine will continue to follow up on medical cases, including those requiring repeated treatment stages, until full recovery is achieved," emphasizing "the readiness of its affiliated health institutions to deliver the necessary care to patients."

The representative of the Supreme Authority expressed his "happiness in hosting and serving Palestinian patients, in light of the difficult circumstances experienced by the people of the Strip."

This initiative comes as a continuation of the humanitarian efforts undertaken by the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine to provide free medical services for humanitarian cases, under the directives of the representative of the Supreme Religious Authority.

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