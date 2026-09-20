US Diesel Prices Hit Record High of $6.49 per Gallon Amid Middle East Conflict

ABNA24 - The American Automobile Association in its latest report has announced that the US diesel fuel prices hit a new record of high, $6.49 per gallon.

The average price of diesel fuel in the United States has hit a new record shooting to $6.49 per gallon (3.79 liters) from $6.17 a week earlier, according the American Automobile Association (AAA).

A year ago, a gallon of diesel fuel cost $3.7, TASS news agency reported.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that the head of Chevron warned of a global fuel crisis amid the Middle East conflict.





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