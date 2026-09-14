Demonstrators gather outside Israeli Embassy in Tokyo against Gaza genocide

AhlulBayt News Agency: More than 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators have gathered outside the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo to protest Israel’s military occupation’s genocide in Gaza and demand the expulsion of the new ambassador-designate Emmanuel Navon.

Participants carried Palestinian flags and placards while chanting slogans such as “Freedom for Palestine.”

The embassy is located in a narrow alley with limited space, and a heavy police presence prevented protesters from approaching the building directly.

One of the groups that organized the protest, Network Against Japan Arms Trade (NAJAT), announced that the demonstration aimed to deliver a formal protest. “The Israeli ambassador to Japan has changed, and a new ambassador has taken up the post, so we came here today (September 8) to make our voice heard that we wanted our government to expel him,” they said. The group believes Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu should be arrested, and called on the Japanese government to close the embassy.

Speakers at the protest also criticized Japan’s relationship with Israel, specifically regarding military and weapons cooperation. They denounced the Japanese government’s plans to purchase Israeli drones, which they said were developed through the targeting and killing of Palestinians.

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